Nomination of Salzburg pro causes a stir

"I miss Bernd Leno completely. I don't understand why he's not there," said legend Fredi Bobic in the Sky show "Triple - der Schüttflix Fußballtalk". "Maybe we don't have anyone in the 'world class' category at the moment, which is very difficult after goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but we should still decide as quickly as possible which path we want to take." In his view, the mix in the DFB squad is "not right at all".