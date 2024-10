The snow line is dropping – the sun is taking a dive

There will be little change in the weather on Saturday. In the morning it will rain, especially in Upper Styria, with the snow line between 1300 and 1500 meters. It's a bit friendlier in the other parts of the country. It may even clear up in the south and east. Temperatures will range between 9 and 15 degrees. There will only be more sunshine on Sunday, when it will be warmer again with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.