Horse sank into the moor: pulled out by hand

Straps were tightened under the animal and it was then pulled out of the moor as gently as possible. The rider was always there, calming her horse. After around two hours, the operation was over. "Everything turned out well, the horse took a while, but in the end it was back on all fours and was able to walk away from the scene of the accident with its rider," said Zirnitzer and his comrades, pleased that the rescue was a success.