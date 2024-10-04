Lebanon: Escape route to Syria bombed

These are also likely to have been targeted by the Israeli air force in recent days. According to Syrian opposition activists, an airstrike on an ammunition depot in the coastal town of Jabla took place on Thursday morning. Jabla is located near the largest Russian airbase in Syria, Hmeimim, close to Latakia. Russian troops and Syrian air defenses repelled the attacks for around 40 minutes. There were heavy explosions in the camp. There was even talk on social media that the Russian military base had also been hit.