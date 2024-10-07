Take part & win
Win a spa vacation in Burgenland
Fancy a relaxing break in southern Burgenland? The "Krone" is giving away an unforgettable family vacation at the 4* Allegria Resort Stegersbach. Spend your next vacation with your family in beautiful southern Burgenland, enjoy the thermal water or get a taste of golf.
A relaxing vacation at the Allegria Resort Stegersbach in sun-drenched Burgenland promises unforgettable moments. This paradise offers a variety of amenities that make every stay a special experience.
Relaxation from everyday life
For families, the offer ranges from child-friendly pools to exciting water slides. With a total of 14 water pools, there is certainly no chance of boredom! The entire spa landscape is an unlimited recreation area for all hotel guests and offers play and free space for young and old. For guests aged 15 and over, the offer is extended by the variety of the hotel's own water and relaxation world: from the whispering thermal baths to the Yin Yang Spa (nude area), saunas & exclusive retreats...
A treatment in the Bäder SPA - the "wellness department" - makes your relaxation complete. Immerse yourself in the extensive range of massages and other body and beauty treatments.
Picturesque southern Burgenland
The excellent cuisine at Allegria Resort Stegersbach rounds off the overall experience. At Allegria you can dine in two restaurants, as well as in the spa bistro and adjoining pizzeria. Carefully selected suppliers provide us with fresh food from the Burgenland region: the Allegria Resort obtains most of its meat products, fruit and vegetables from local farmers.
In addition to the culinary delights, golfers can also enjoy golf 365 days a year on the Allegria golf course. With a total of 45 holes, the Allegria Golf Swing is the largest golf course in the country. The name says it all: the panorama is just as magnificent as the name suggests. You play on gentle ridges, lush fairways, look far into the picturesque, idyllic landscape of southern Burgenland, pass the odd wine tavern, pass the cellars and enjoy one or two of the 300 legendary sunny days in Burgenland. Find out what else the Allegria Resort Stegersbach has to offer on the official website.
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win a family vacation for two adults and two children at the Allegria Resort Stegersbach. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be in the draw!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then you have an additional chance of winning as a subscriber to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter! All subscribers who took part in the competition by the closing date on 21.10., 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
