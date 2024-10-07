Win a spa vacation in Burgenland

In addition to the culinary delights, golfers can also enjoy golf 365 days a year on the Allegria golf course. With a total of 45 holes, the Allegria Golf Swing is the largest golf course in the country. The name says it all: the panorama is just as magnificent as the name suggests. You play on gentle ridges, lush fairways, look far into the picturesque, idyllic landscape of southern Burgenland, pass the odd wine tavern, pass the cellars and enjoy one or two of the 300 legendary sunny days in Burgenland. Find out what else the Allegria Resort Stegersbach has to offer on the official website.