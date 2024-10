Ex-professional goalkeeper suffers another horror knee injury

The knee is broken! The season is over for Spittal goalkeeper Marko Soldo (28), who is facing the end of his career. The ex-professional (four Bundesliga games for the WAC) was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in his left knee (where he already had two cruciate ligament injuries!), as well as cartilage damage. Bitter: More than one operation will probably be necessary. Bernhard Nössler now takes over in goal.