Successful comeback for the Zell Ice Bears

EK Zeller Eisbären had gone two games in a row without a win in the Alps Hockey League. On Thursday evening, the Pinzgau team returned to winning ways in front of 1213 spectators. However, Maximilian Wilfan and Co. had to stretch themselves against Celje. The visitors from Slovenia twice took a two-goal lead. Wilfan only equalized in minute 59 and took his team into overtime.