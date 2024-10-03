Juniors also win
Successful comeback for the Zell Ice Bears
Despite trailing by two goals twice, the Zell Polar Bears were successful in their second home game of the season. However, the Pinzgau team only managed to save themselves in overtime shortly before the end. The Red Bull Juniors beat the defending champions.
EK Zeller Eisbären had gone two games in a row without a win in the Alps Hockey League. On Thursday evening, the Pinzgau team returned to winning ways in front of 1213 spectators. However, Maximilian Wilfan and Co. had to stretch themselves against Celje. The visitors from Slovenia twice took a two-goal lead. Wilfan only equalized in minute 59 and took his team into overtime.
"Were stronger"
In the end, the team from Zell had 54 shots on goal and the Slovenians only 22. Nevertheless, the shootout was necessary. There, Robin Johansson made it 4:3, which goalie Alois Schultes saved on the last Celje attempt. The goalkeeper emphasized after the game: "We were definitely the stronger team, we played good field hockey."
At the same time, the Red Bull Hockey Juniors were challenged by defending champions Ritten. The cracks of coach Teemu Levijoki were already two goals ahead after the first period after goals from Vadim Schreiner and Luca Kogler. The home side only managed to score the final goal shortly before the end.
"We only arrived at the arena 30 minutes before the start of the game due to a traffic jam, but the boys still played very well," said the coach, who was delighted with the third win in the fifth game of the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
