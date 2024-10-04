Like in nursing homes
Volunteers to relieve staff in hospitals
Following the successful concept in nursing homes, the state now wants to introduce volunteer work in Lower Austrian hospitals. Volunteers should enable the "health professionals" to concentrate more on their core tasks.
The flood disaster clearly brought it to the surface: Lower Austria is the land of volunteers! The state health agency (LGA) now wants to apply the successful model project with 1,400 volunteers in 50 care homes to hospitals.
"We want to make hospital stays, which are often emotional and demanding for everyone involved, as pleasant as possible," emphasizes Ludwig Schleritzko, the provincial councillor responsible for hospitals. The main aim is to relieve the burden on medical and nursing staff.
Volunteers to relieve the burden on healthcare staff
Volunteers are to act as "guides" in the sometimes sprawling hospitals and offer patients and relatives quick orientation. However, the volunteers are also expected to take on tasks for which the "professionals" do not have the time. Children and elderly patients in particular need social contact.
"Highlight for hospital stay"
Sabine Wagner-Simhandl, head curative and special needs teacher at the St. Pölten children's ward, goes one step further: "Relatives and young patients are grateful when they know that someone is there to read a story or play a game before bedtime." Volunteers' handicraft talents in pottery, arts and crafts etc. could even mutate into a "highlight of the hospital stay".
Contributing talents and creativity
"People want to get involved and can contribute their talents and creativity here," says Martin Lammerhuber, head of the Lower Austria Volunteer Center, highlighting the social win-win aspect: "Some people like to approach others and can show them the way. Others are good at holding hands and providing human warmth." The LGA offers helpers free training, meals and reimbursement of travel expenses," adds LGA board member Alfred Zens.
Regional Hospital Councillor Schleritzko launches the nationwide appeal for the pilot project, which will begin in 2025. The new homepage will go online in October. Anyone interested should contact the three pilot clinics in Tulln, Hollabrunn and St. Pölten or the LGA directly.
