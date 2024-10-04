Removed from homepage
Excitement about scary video with weapons in school
The post on the homepage of HAK Zwei in Salzburg, where some masked pupils pose coolly with guns, was only online for a short time. There is a lot of criticism for the handling of the highly sensitive topic of weapons. The principal explains the background.
What are weapons and masked faces doing on a school website? Anyone who opened the homepage of HAK Zwei in Salzburg on Thursday could not believe their eyes. Right on the homepage, masked students posed coolly with several weapons. In the middle of the group, the class teacher was also looking relaxed and youthful. There was no explanation as to how this thoughtless approach to the topic came about. The post was only titled "class photo".
It is unlikely that anyone here thought about how highly sensitive the topic of "weapons in schools" is. The Directorate of Education ordered the video to be removed.
Pupils wanted to attract attention during photo campaign
Principal Daniela Huber-Krimplstätter was away at a conference at the time. She is somewhat contrite about the background to the photo campaign: "The students just wanted to look cool and stand out in a graduation photo." However, the campaign went badly wrong. The teacher concerned should have put the brakes on the students' idea.
According to Huber-Krimplstätter, internal school quality standards for publication on the school website were also circumvented. There has already been a clarifying discussion: "The colleague made a mistake here that should not have happened."
