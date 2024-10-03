Grätzel breathes a sigh of relief
After choking attack: homeless man now in psychiatric ward
After the worrying incidents in Vienna-Hernals, where a homeless man is said to have repeatedly caused discomfort among the residents, the Hungarian has now been admitted to a psychiatric clinic. This was announced on Thursday afternoon by the head of the district, Peter Jagsch.
Calm should gradually return to the Viennese neighborhood: As the "Krone" had reported, a 34-year-old man without shelter is said to have caused a lot of fear and commotion in Hernals. The Hungarian had probably gone too far with an attack on a 13-year-old boy. He had recently literally gone for the boy's throat - the father immediately pressed charges.
Admitted to a psychiatric clinic
But on Thursday afternoon, the area around Rupertusplatz in Neuwaldegg breathed a sigh of relief: the homeless man was arrested by the police and brought before the public health officer. According to the head of the district, the public health officer had ordered him to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic. "I now hope that the situation around Rupertusplatz will calm down again and that the residents can live in peace," says Jagsch with relief.
Jogger punched in the face
The 34-year-old was already no stranger to the district council. In addition to the attack on the pupil - the case is also being investigated for attempted grievous bodily harm - the man is also said to have chased after a female jogger and hit her in the face. The homeless man is also said to have thrown pebbles indiscriminately at passers-by.
In cooperation with other agencies, the city police command was finally able to put an end to the unrest. Jagsch is also pleased about this: "I would like to expressly thank the police for their active intervention."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.