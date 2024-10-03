Vorteilswelt
Grätzel breathes a sigh of relief

After choking attack: homeless man now in psychiatric ward

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 16:13

After the worrying incidents in Vienna-Hernals, where a homeless man is said to have repeatedly caused discomfort among the residents, the Hungarian has now been admitted to a psychiatric clinic. This was announced on Thursday afternoon by the head of the district, Peter Jagsch. 

Calm should gradually return to the Viennese neighborhood: As the "Krone" had reported, a 34-year-old man without shelter is said to have caused a lot of fear and commotion in Hernals. The Hungarian had probably gone too far with an attack on a 13-year-old boy. He had recently literally gone for the boy's throat - the father immediately pressed charges. 

Admitted to a psychiatric clinic
But on Thursday afternoon, the area around Rupertusplatz in Neuwaldegg breathed a sigh of relief: the homeless man was arrested by the police and brought before the public health officer. According to the head of the district, the public health officer had ordered him to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic. "I now hope that the situation around Rupertusplatz will calm down again and that the residents can live in peace," says Jagsch with relief. 

Jogger punched in the face
The 34-year-old was already no stranger to the district council. In addition to the attack on the pupil - the case is also being investigated for attempted grievous bodily harm - the man is also said to have chased after a female jogger and hit her in the face. The homeless man is also said to have thrown pebbles indiscriminately at passers-by.

In cooperation with other agencies, the city police command was finally able to put an end to the unrest. Jagsch is also pleased about this: "I would like to expressly thank the police for their active intervention." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannah Tilly
Oliver Papacek
