Amanda Seyfried:
Sabrina Carpenter to play ‘Mamma Mia’ daughter
Amanda Seyfried hopes Sabrina Carpenter will join the cast of the next "Mamma Mia!" movie.
When ABC News asked Amanda Seyfried if Sabrina Carpenter could play her daughter in the movie, even though the singer is only 13 years younger than her, Seyfried said, "You know what? Age make-up for me. That's going to be it."
"I'm a big fan"
She continued: "I'm an actress. I would do that. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. I'm a big fan."
When asked for an update on the possible third part of "Mamma Mia!", the Hollywood beauty admitted that she had not yet seen a script, but emphasized that "everyone says it's going to happen".
She explained: "'Mamma Mia 3', here we go, baby. Everyone says it's going to happen. But I mean, I haven't seen a script yet."
"Mamma Mia 3" in the pipeline
In August, Seyfried's co-star Christine Baranski revealed that producer Judy Kramer is currently working on a third installment in the film series.
She told the "Hollywood Reporter": "I was in London with Judy Kramer in our favorite pub, she's planning 'Mamma Mia 3'. She gave me the narrative plot of how it's going to happen. That's all I can say! But it's not like that: 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Kramer makes things happen."
Which stars are involved?
The previous two films featured Hollywood giants such as Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard and Meryl Streep, and Baranski believes the producer has the pulling power to reunite the star-studded cast for another trip to the Greek islands.
She explained, "Kramer did number two and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn't put it past Judy Kramer to get everyone back together."
