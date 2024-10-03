Sustainability – a motto of life in Carinthia

A Carinthian idea conquers the whole world

These include the Slow Food Villages in Carinthia. "This project was unique in the world," recalls Gottfried Bachler from Slow Food Carinthia. There are now a total of 12 villages in our province that have dedicated themselves to the Slow Food label. "These are all places that stand for a good life," says Bachler in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. And the project has not only secured the "excellent regional" award, but is now conquering the whole world. "There are already 180 countries involved in our movement."