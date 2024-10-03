Excellent regional
Sustainability – a motto of life in Carinthia
Sustainability, quality of life and living together also play a role in the "Ausgezeichnet Regional" award.
The diversity of Carinthia's landscapes and regions is matched by the diversity of its culinary offerings and coexistence. And sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in this. This is also demonstrated by the projects that have already been awarded prizes as part of the "ausgezeichnet regional" award.
A Carinthian idea conquers the whole world
These include the Slow Food Villages in Carinthia. "This project was unique in the world," recalls Gottfried Bachler from Slow Food Carinthia. There are now a total of 12 villages in our province that have dedicated themselves to the Slow Food label. "These are all places that stand for a good life," says Bachler in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. And the project has not only secured the "excellent regional" award, but is now conquering the whole world. "There are already 180 countries involved in our movement."
Facts & figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "ausgezeichnet regional" categories. The first three places in each category are awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
The Bio Wiesenmilch project from Kärntnermilch and "Back to the roots" from Biohof Hansale were also able to impress the high-caliber jury at the last competition and secure an award. All three projects stand for sustainability and quality of life. They also underline how important it is to promote coexistence between people and nature.
