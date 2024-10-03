Russia and Ukraine attack each other

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy on the Telegram news platform, power lines and substation equipment in the regions of Kiev, Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk were damaged within 24 hours. The attacks led to temporary disruptions to rail traffic in the southern region of Odessa as well as power outages for households. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down 78 of 105 Russian drones during the attack. A further 23 were presumably affected by electronic jamming.