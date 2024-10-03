Numerous attacks
Russia and Ukraine attack each other
The Russian armed forces attacked 15 Ukrainian regions with drones on Thursday night, causing damage to energy infrastructure and residential buildings. But the aggressor state is not resting easy either.
According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy on the Telegram news platform, power lines and substation equipment in the regions of Kiev, Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk were damaged within 24 hours. The attacks led to temporary disruptions to rail traffic in the southern region of Odessa as well as power outages for households. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down 78 of 105 Russian drones during the attack. A further 23 were presumably affected by electronic jamming.
Remains of Shahed drones in Ukraine:
The governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, announced that power had been restored to more than 3000 consumers after the overnight attack. However, a further 2000 people remained without power. According to local authorities, around 15 drones were shot down over Kiev and the surrounding area during an air alert that lasted more than five hours. The central Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Cherkasy and Kirovograd reported minor damage to property.
According to the official news agency Tass, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian power plants supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with electricity had been hit. The government in Moscow denies attacking civilian targets. However, cities and towns behind the front lines are regularly shelled.
Attacks in Voronezh, Russia
Meanwhile, Ukrainian combat drones attacked the Russian military airport Borissoglebsk in the Voronezh region on Thursday night. The targets were arsenals with glide bombs, Sukhoi fighter jets and fuel depots, several Ukrainian media reported in parallel, citing sources at the SBU intelligence service. They did not provide specific details of the damage. The airbase is a good 340 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Fires after the attacks in Voronezh:
Previously, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, had informed Telegram about Ukrainian drone attacks. Around 30 are said to have been intercepted. More than a dozen houses had been damaged as a result of falling debris. One woman was admitted to hospital with moderate splinter injuries.
The Ukrainian army also announced that it had attacked a Russian radar station with ATACMS ballistic missiles provided by the USA. This was intended to reduce Russian capabilities to "detect, track and defend against" ballistic targets. No details were given about the time of the attack or the location of the radar station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
