Major operation in Hamburg: Rwanda returnee isolated

This is how dangerous the Marburg virus is

The Marburg virus can cause high so-called hemorrhagic fever and symptoms such as muscle pain, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and bloody vomiting. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 24 to 88 percent of those infected have died in previous outbreaks. People become infected through direct contact with the body fluids of infected people, such as blood, and not through the air. Transmission through direct, close contact with skin or mucous membranes is also possible. The incubation period is two to 21 days.