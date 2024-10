Budget for housing subsidies to be increased

In response to two urgent questions from the SPÖ and the Greens, Housing Minister Martin Zauner (FPÖ) spoke about individual points of the new law. The fact that too little was built in the past was not due to an insufficient budget, but to a lack of projects, he said in response to a question from the SPÖ. And: "The budget in the non-profit sector will be higher than this year", announced Zauner.