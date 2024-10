Car buyer tricked by fraudsters on the Internet

Similar cases in Germany

The trusting Mühlviertler transferred the required sum of 20,000 euros. However, he never received the advertised car. When the 66-year-old complained to Sixt Car Sales, he learned that he had apparently been taken in by fraudsters. There are also said to have been similar cases in Germany. The victim filed a criminal complaint. The police are now investigating serious fraud - but for the time being against persons unknown.