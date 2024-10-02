Quarter of the inhabitants
Another district has clean drinking water again
Again without planning it in advance, without boiling it, without buying it in bottles, simply turn on the tap and drink: a quarter of Klagenfurt's residents can currently do this. Because the drinking water in Wölfnitz and Viktring is clean again. Everyone else can cook or buy it.
It is still unclear where and how the faecal bacteria enterococci get into the water in the provincial capital. Although the problem has been known for almost 14 days, a feverish search is underway, all hydrants and construction sites have been checked...
Where is water safe?
An interactive map on the STW homepage at www.stw.at/trinkwasser, which will soon also show the Viktring addresses, shows which houses fall within the approved areas.
After Wölfnitz, it is now no longer necessary to boil tap water in Viktring to be able to drink it safely. This means that a total of 25,000 Klagenfurt residents, around a quarter of the population, can now enjoy water from the tap - as was normal in the past.
According to the municipal utilities, the results of the water samples show that the contamination is continuously decreasing. This is why flushing continues to be carried out consistently. At the same time, the water pressure in the northern and southern pipe network is being increased in order to flush the contaminated water out of the pipes to the west.
Samples will be taken from the entire pipe network. From Thursday, October 3, mobile rapid tests will also be used, which can provide up to ten sampling results within 15 minutes. However, these rapid tests are only used to investigate the causes and monitor water quality. Urban areas can still only be released on the basis of sufficient negative sample results, which are documented by an official report from the ILV. This process takes between five and seven days.
At the Klagenfurt exhibition grounds, the city, municipal utilities and the Austrian Armed Forces continue to provide water free of charge every day from 8 am to 8 pm. In emergencies, water will also be delivered: 0463/ 537 3755.
Citizens are still wondering why it is taking so long to find the cause of the contamination.
According to the city, the source of the contamination is probably in the west of Klagenfurt, more precisely in the area of Feschnig, St. Martin and Waidmannsdorf. But where exactly?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.