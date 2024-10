Compared to some of her previous matches this year Grabher played her game consistently and stably, leaving no doubts in her duel with the number 308 in the WTA rankings. The Ländle ace broke early in the first set to make it 2:1, but then had to surrender her serve. However, it was to remain the only service loss. After that, Grabher didn't miss a beat, breaking five times in total - 6:3, 6:2 final score after 1:37 hours.