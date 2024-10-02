The umbrella remains our companion until Saturday

"It's going to be wet in the coming days," says Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin, summarizing the weather forecast for Styria. It is expected to rain from Deutschlandsberg to Bad Radkersburg early this morning. "During the day, the front will then also move north, and there will be heavy precipitation throughout Styria, especially on Friday night," he says. However, the meteorologist rules out the possibility of flooding, high water or similar problems for the time being. Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 14 degrees.