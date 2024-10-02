In Styria
The umbrella remains our companion until Saturday
The rainy weather will remain in Styria until Saturday - only on Sunday will the sun come through again and it will become milder
"It's going to be wet in the coming days," says Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin, summarizing the weather forecast for Styria. It is expected to rain from Deutschlandsberg to Bad Radkersburg early this morning. "During the day, the front will then also move north, and there will be heavy precipitation throughout Styria, especially on Friday night," he says. However, the meteorologist rules out the possibility of flooding, high water or similar problems for the time being. Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 14 degrees.
"Snow is not yet an issue in the valleys"
On Friday, the rain will subside, especially in the south of the country: "But it will remain cloudy, showers are always possible, especially from Ausseerland to Mariazellerland," explains Templin. The snow line will drop to an altitude of up to 1200 meters on Friday. "However, snow is not yet an issue in the valleys," assures the weather expert.
The situation will remain similarly changeable on Saturday, with temperatures hovering between 7 and 15 degrees. "The weather is only expected to improve significantly on Sunday - especially south of the Mur-Mürz furrow," says Templin. The sun is also expected to fight its way through again in many places on Sunday, and with it temperatures will rise to up to 17 degrees.
