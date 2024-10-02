“I’ve lost everything from my new life!”

"Was too emotional at times"

And so she lamented what had happened in a TV interview and reopened the case in an interview with the "Krone". "I said a few things out of emotion that I perhaps shouldn't have said," she said, admitting that she had made a few mistakes. Because whether it was so clever to shoot at stepdaughter Jacqueline ("There was no friction. No, it was just that it was actually Jacqueline (...) she was also busy at Lugner City. But I never saw her there, except for the meetings about the funeral.")? Simone also brought up the fact that there is a division within the clan. There is the family and the Mausi family.