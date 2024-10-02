Lugner widow Simone:
“I’ve lost everything from my new life!”
First her husband is gone, then her job and now Simone Lugner (despite having the right of residence) is also worried about staying in her late husband's home. In an emotional interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the woman who is the talk of all of society in Austria gives a deep insight into her heart and soul.
Much has been written, talked and even more whispered about how Simone Lugner, Richard Lugner's young widow, is doing. The media circus was huge when she herself made it public that she had been made redundant in Lugner City. By the company where her husband would have seen her, even in the distant future. Well, it didn't come to that. One month after the funeral of her love, she was faced with the ruins of this phase of her life.
"Was too emotional at times"
And so she lamented what had happened in a TV interview and reopened the case in an interview with the "Krone". "I said a few things out of emotion that I perhaps shouldn't have said," she said, admitting that she had made a few mistakes. Because whether it was so clever to shoot at stepdaughter Jacqueline ("There was no friction. No, it was just that it was actually Jacqueline (...) she was also busy at Lugner City. But I never saw her there, except for the meetings about the funeral.")? Simone also brought up the fact that there is a division within the clan. There is the family and the Mausi family.
I have to admit to myself that everything from my new life is now gone.
Simone Lugner zur „Krone“
So what insiders strongly suspect anyway may actually have happened quite quickly. Part of the family simply no longer wants Simone in the business. And the 42-year-old makes this clear. In our conversation, Simone seems deeply hurt by all the emotions: "I have to admit to myself that everything from my new life is now gone." What does she mean? "Richard is no longer there, the job is gone and I've probably lost my place in his house too."
Right of residence. But for how long?
Because as the "Krone" knows and has already reported, Simone Lugner has a right of residence according to the foundation deed. This must also be recorded in the land register. And relatively soon. But will that help? Because the widow has to pay for the running costs and any public charges that have to be paid. But now she has no husband and no job ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
