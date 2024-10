First home game for Sturm Graz in the current Champions League season - and the stadium issue seems to be omnipresent. Hours before kick-off, Michael Fally talks to "Steirerkrone" sports director Georg Kallinger in Klagenfurt about the "tens of thousands of euros in losses" that Sturm accepts for every top Bundesliga match, the Austrian question, the absence of Wüthrich and Stankovic and the expected atmosphere in Klagenfurt.