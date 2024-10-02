After the home debacle
Salzburg coach Lijnders: “I’m fed up!”
Red Bull Salzburg have once again landed on the hard ground of reality. However, coach Pepijn Lijnders refuses to accept the youth and inexperience of his squad as a reason for the second heavy defeat in the second Champions League match: "I'm fed up with people calling us young, that's no excuse."
"We have enough quality to win games in the Champions League," said Lijnders after the 4-0 defeat against Brest on Tuesday evening. "I'm very happy with the group I have here." However, they also revealed their weaknesses against the 13th-placed team in the French Ligue 1, who had surprised everyone by finishing third in the league in the previous season. Despite numerous great chances, the Bulls were unable to score, as they did in the 3-0 defeat at Sparta Prague. There was a lack of coolness in the penalty area, and there were also serious defensive shortcomings.
Lijnders stood in front of his team and took responsibility. "I'm nice on the outside, strict on the inside," claimed Jürgen Klopp's former assistant coach at Liverpool. "We're not going to look for excuses." After the game, the 41-year-old gave a short speech in the dressing room. His team had not said goodbye to the disappointed home fans beforehand. "I was very clear in what I said. Soccer is like that, it happens very quickly," explained Lijnders. "You have to learn."
Chants for Schlager
The chants for Alexander Schlager did not go unnoticed by the coach. They echoed through the stadium long after the end of the game. Lijnders' decision to demote the then injured ÖFB team goalkeeper to reserve in the summer and make new signing Janis Blaswich the regular keeper and captain caused a certain amount of incomprehension in the Salzburg environment. Blaswich fueled the goalkeeper discussion by repeatedly letting a ball bounce forward against Brest and thus conceding the 0:3.
Lijnders was cautious about the situation and the fans' displeasure. "First of all, I have to deal with the relationships in the team. It's always like this in soccer: if the board, the management, the team, the coaching staff and the fans think the same way and want the same thing, then good things can happen." At the moment, that doesn't seem to be the case from all sides. "For me, the most important thing is that we win together and lose together," emphasized the head coach.
Lijnders remains true to the rotation principle
He remained true to his rotation principle, changing four positions in the starting eleven once again. Attacking particularly deep in the opponent's half also seems to be the order of the day - even if it exposes his team in defense. Lijnders assured that the mistakes would be dealt with after every game.
His mind is already on Sunday's league clash against Sturm in Graz. "In four days we play one of the most important games in this competition. You can't moan or make excuses. It will be a big task to get everyone back in the right spirit." Midfield engine Mads Bidstrup put it this way: "We have to find a solution and show a reaction on Sunday."
