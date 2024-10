Hiker fell into the Achensee: seriously injured!

Large contingent of emergency services

The 56-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was subsequently flown to Innsbruck Hospital by rescue helicopter. The Achenkirch volunteer fire department with ten firefighters and the fire boat, the water rescue service with five firefighters and the water rescue boat as well as a patrol of the Jenbach police with the police boat and an Alpine police officer were also deployed. The family of the injured was brought back to their accommodation by the fire department.