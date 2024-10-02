Speeding driver tried to avoid fine with laser blocker

"A garage opener" - fatal excuse didn't help

Shortly after the company vehicle had stopped, the unauthorized parts of a laser blocker had already been discovered - on the front in the radiator grille (connected to the fuses in the dashboard next to the steering wheel) and at the rear by the license plate. "That's the electrical device for opening the garage at our headquarters," claimed the construction worker. However, he did not get away with this with the control inspectors.