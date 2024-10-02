Vorteilswelt
Stopped by police

Speeding driver tried to avoid fine with laser blocker

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 06:00

Companies from the East rely on technical tricks to avoid speed traps in border traffic. They can't escape the police - the end of the line was in Klingenbach.

A good radar detector recognizes and displays laser guns, but it is not possible to prevent a km/h measurement. A fraction of a second is all it takes and the speeding driver has to dig deep into their pockets to pay the fine imposed by the authorities. However, laser blockers can thwart charges, effectively and reliably fending off a laser gun measurement.

"The devices all work in the same way. Interfering signals are emitted by the vehicle, which build up like a protective wall in front of the laser beam of the measuring gun," explains a motor vehicle technician from Eisenstadt.

Caught driver had to pay €1200 at the border
The tricks of notorious speeders are all too familiar to the officers of the provincial traffic department. They take strict action against speeding offenders. This time, the police carried out targeted checks against reckless speeders right at the border in Klingenbach, where a van belonging to a company with three construction workers from Hungary was targeted right at the start of the operation.

"A garage opener" - fatal excuse didn't help
Shortly after the company vehicle had stopped, the unauthorized parts of a laser blocker had already been discovered - on the front in the radiator grille (connected to the fuses in the dashboard next to the steering wheel) and at the rear by the license plate. "That's the electrical device for opening the garage at our headquarters," claimed the construction worker. However, he did not get away with this with the control inspectors.

Report to the district authority
The sensor, all cables and all accessories were dismantled and confiscated. The convicted driver had to deposit 1200 euros as a so-called security deposit. Only then could the trio of construction workers continue their commute. A report was made to the district authority responsible for Eisenstadt-Umgebung.

The cases are piling up. "Drivers from Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, who travel a lot in cars in Europe, use illegal laser blockers. The vehicles are often panel vans or minibuses belonging to teams of tradesmen from the east," confirm the local officials.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

