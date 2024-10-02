FPÖ keeps a low profile
Austria needs a centrist coalition now
The coalition you want, not the parties. The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are negotiating a government that must not be called a traffic light coalition. The FPÖ is simply waiting. Probably for a very long time.
The grab bag. This is not just Hans Peter Doskozil's less than charming term for Andreas Babler. Unfortunately, it is also our vote in the National Council elections. We know exactly which party we are voting for. But we don't know which party we will get in the government.
Van der Bellen rejects Kickl
We can't choose a coalition, we can't vote for it. At best, we have elected the Federal President, who has a say in it, but almost half of the voters have not.
The incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen is currently trying everything to prevent a so-called government mandate for Herbert Kickl, which the constitution does not actually recognize. Van der Bellen rejects Kickl as a candidate for chancellor not only in terms of content, but also as a person.
It was Van der Bellen who, under pressure from Sebastian Kurz, became the first head of state of the 2nd Republic to dismiss a minister: Herbert Kickl. This does not make it easy for him to declare Kickl a government commissioner.
The fact that Karl Nehammer, of all people, is calling for Van der Bellen to give Kickl the job, even though he, Nehammer, does not want to govern with Kickl, just sounds illogical. Nehammer is arguing tactically: Kickl should fail and not be able to say that the political elite system has excluded him.
Blue-Turkish is not likely at the moment, although they would have a full government majority. Neither Kickl will make way for Nehammer, nor will he give up his commitment. The FPÖ is therefore hoping for long negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ, possibly plus the NEOS.
Blue hope for a rethink
Meanwhile, two massive defeats in the state elections in Vorarlberg (not likely) and Styria (likely) could trigger a rethink in the ÖVP states and at the federal leadership. In the direction of the FPÖ. Without Nehammer if necessary.
The FPÖ's secret favorite coalition partner has always been the SPÖ, to which they almost felt connected because of their bad experience alongside the ÖVP. However, the SPÖ has ruled this out since Franz Vranitzky, and delicate or strategic rapprochements such as those under Alfred Gusenbauer or in the U Committee against the ÖVP are out of the question under Andreas Babler.
What remains is a return to the once unpopular grand coalition, which strictly speaking would become a small coalition, just one vote overhang makes the construct easy to blackmail and unstable. Nevertheless, as anyone with relationship experience knows, government coordination would be easier than with three parties.
A centrist alliance that covers the whole spectrum
This sugar-coalition of Turks, Reds and Pinks would have to and should now get its act together; sticking points are necessary austerity measures such as pension reform and the introduction of wealth or inheritance taxes. In contrast to the German chaotic traffic light coalition and a right-wing government, it would be a clear political alliance of the center, not just on the left, not just on the right. But the breadth of Austria.
At stimme@kronenzeitung.at, we are calling on Krone readers to express and justify their preference for a coalition. We will publish these statements, which politicians usually shy away from during election campaigns.
