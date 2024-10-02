Austria needs a centrist coalition now

A centrist alliance that covers the whole spectrum

This sugar-coalition of Turks, Reds and Pinks would have to and should now get its act together; sticking points are necessary austerity measures such as pension reform and the introduction of wealth or inheritance taxes. In contrast to the German chaotic traffic light coalition and a right-wing government, it would be a clear political alliance of the center, not just on the left, not just on the right. But the breadth of Austria.