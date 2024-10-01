Knife-wielding man injures three children in Zurich

The public prosecutor's office is investigating

"There is no longer any danger to the public," the police said. The three injured were given medical treatment at the scene and then taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The other two injured children are also five-year-olds. Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine have been called in to secure evidence. The Zurich cantonal police and the responsible public prosecutor's office are now continuing the investigation.