800 Bruges fans arrive
Champions League: No parking spaces at the stadium
For the Champions League evening on Wednesday, the traffic concept around the arena has been adapted to the international match character. Beware of bad weather! And: After the challenges of the two Cup finals with Sturm and Rapid, the executive is feeling up to the challenge of the premier class.
The countdown to Sturm's first Champions League "home game" has begun - and the local security forces have also been preparing for the evening for weeks. Among other things, this includes the issue of traffic. However, after the two previous, completely sold-out Cup Final highlights, a lot of experience has been gained when it comes to the arrival and departure of fans.
Due to the international character and the fact that the majority of visitors are coming from Styria, the traffic concept for Wednesday has been adapted.
The parking lots around the stadium, as well as the gravel parking lot (P1) south of the arena, will only be available to those with special authorization and their own permit cards.
For all other fans arriving in private vehicles, these parking spaces are available (see map below):
- P2: the parking lots on the A2 Südautobahn, exit August-Jaksch-Str. (B70c);
- P3: The meadow parking lots at the Minimundus can only be used if it is not raining. However, as bad weather is forecast, you should use the lido (far left on the map).
- P4: the main parking lot, Minimundus parking lot;
- P5: the Park&Ride facility opposite Minimundus.
All of these parking spaces are served by shuttle buses - and take supporters to and from the stadium. The authorities recommend taking the "Klagenfurt West" exit when traveling via the Südautobahn - and: Allow sufficient time, as an increased volume of traffic is to be expected!
And there are also precautions in terms of traffic when it comes to fan gatherings: Bruges fans traveling to the stadium will be "guided" to the stadium via a separate route. Which is hardly a problem anyway - as the Belgian buses will be arriving via the Tauernautobahn and the Styrian "Sturm" will be approaching Klagenfurt from the north.
It wasn't just the Sturm fans who watched the draw for the Champions League group stage - the local executive also looked to Monaco with great interest! First and foremost the Carinthian police, who are responsible for ensuring security around the historic soccer evenings in Klagenfurt. And while the black and white supporters were not particularly pleased about the "home opponents", the police were at least able to breathe a sigh of relief - the keyword being "high-risk fans". In this respect, things could have been worse, as everyone within the executive agrees.
With the Belgian fans, the officials are probably facing one of the "more difficult" matches in the group stage today. A total of around 800 foreign supporters have made the journey to Lake Wörthersee - the majority by coach, with only a fraction arriving in private cars. And most of them will be heading back to Belgium after the game. According to "Krone" information, there are only 2500 overnight stays.
But: According to the Belgian colleagues, 200 of the supporters who have arrived are to be "given special attention" for security reasons, as it is officially stated. In any case, the police are prepared - with a total of more than 400 officers and drones deployed.
