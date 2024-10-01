Champions League: No parking spaces at the stadium

It wasn't just the Sturm fans who watched the draw for the Champions League group stage - the local executive also looked to Monaco with great interest! First and foremost the Carinthian police, who are responsible for ensuring security around the historic soccer evenings in Klagenfurt. And while the black and white supporters were not particularly pleased about the "home opponents", the police were at least able to breathe a sigh of relief - the keyword being "high-risk fans". In this respect, things could have been worse, as everyone within the executive agrees.