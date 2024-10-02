Vorteilswelt
Great excitement

Family dog shot by hunter in the forest

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 06:00

An escaped Bernese Mountain Dog was killed in a wooded area. While the shooter is unlikely to face any consequences, the owners are threatened with a fine. 

Great excitement in a small Waldviertel community: a Bernese mountain dog, described locally as cozy, fat and lazy, was shot and killed. He had been targeted by a hunter.

Caught poaching
The four-legged friend is said to have escaped together with a neighbor's hunting dog and run off into the nearby forest. There, a deer is said to have attracted the attention of the two dogs - but right in front of the huntsman, who then caught the larger of the two. "A completely excessive reaction", many in the village of 1200 people are certain. "A warning shot should have been enough", they criticize the "trigger-happy hunter".

An escaped Bernese mountain dog ran in front of a hunter's shotgun in his hunting ground - shot (symbolic image).
An escaped Bernese mountain dog ran in front of a hunter's shotgun in his hunting ground - shot (symbolic image).
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

"It's even his duty"
But the hunter apparently acted in accordance with the law. "According to the reports we received, the shooting of the dog was legal. In principle, gamekeepers are even obliged to shoot poaching dogs in their area of responsibility," explains Günter Stöger, District Governor of Krems.

There is no doubt that both dogs were caught poaching. In addition, the shooter had informed the police about the shooting on the evening of the incident.

Administrative penalty imminent
While the shooter will probably not have to fear any consequences, the grieving owners of the Bernese mountain dog are threatened with administrative criminal proceedings - for neglecting their duty of care and supervision.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
