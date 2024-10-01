Citizens involved
Democracy begins on a small scale
Municipal politics in tune with the times: citizens are increasingly being officially involved in important decisions right on their doorstep. Two current examples are Zagersdorf and Schattendorf.
Direct democracy - the first thought is "referendum". What began 60 years ago is now a pillar of the republic. The topics range from "Gradual introduction of the 40-hour week" (1969) to "Konrad Lorenz - Hainburger Au" (1985) and "Schilling" (1997) to "Against church privileges" (2013), "Resignation of the federal government" (2022) and in March 2024 "Are you clever".
Over 100 referendums
More than 100 referendums have been held so far. Milestones in red-white-red history include the two referendums on the commissioning of the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant in 1978 and EU accession in 1994, as well as the 2013 referendum on retaining compulsory military service.
Democracy in municipalities
There is less focus on direct democracy at municipal level. However, this instrument of co-determination is becoming increasingly important. Local leader Ivan Grujic let the residents of Zagersdorf decide on a community-owned pub. Mayor Thomas Hoffmann, on the other hand, first gave all eligible voters in Schattendorf the chance to vote on the new Christmas lights in the village.
Letting citizens help shape the future
In the end, the pupils of the kindergarten and elementary school were allowed to choose the winning project from two favorites in a ballot. The provincial parliament honored both mayors with the highly official "Democracy Ambassador" award. President Robert Hergovich: "Enabling citizens to help shape the future is the right way forward, especially when even the youngest are involved."
