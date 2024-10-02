LIVE from 9pm: Sturm face FC Brugge

"If we get our game on the pitch, then ..."

With the win in Linz, Sturm climbed back to the top of the Bundesliga table after eight rounds, but runners-up Salzburg are only three points behind with two fewer games played. In terms of play, however, the Ilzer squad is still searching for its championship form this season. "On the whole, it was a step forward," said Jusuf Gazibegovic confidently in Upper Austria. With Bruges, a different opponent than Brest awaits, with a different style of play. "If we get our game on the pitch, then we can take something with us, but of course we need a good day," emphasized the full-back.