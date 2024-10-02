Tarock in Helfenberg
“The main prize had to go to a man”
A women's tournament took place on Saturday in the "spiritual center" of tarot. Around 100 women made the pilgrimage to Gasthaus Haudum in Helfenberg to practise the game that used to be played primarily by court councillors, doctors and lawyers. Today, the female sex wants to dominate.
"I just love ladies," joked Peter Haudum. Together with Piatnik, the innkeeper organized a women's tarock tournament at his premises in Helfenberg. The first participants arrived an hour before the start of the game and made themselves comfortable at the table with a glass of Prosecco. At best, the husbands were allowed to serve as chauffeurs. Whereby! "I was assigned as head referee," laughs Roland Adrowitzer. The former ORF correspondent is known as a tarot pro. "My friends followed me to Brussels, Tel Aviv and London. Our rounds of games were legendary," says Adrowitzer and deals out the cards.
"I met my husband while playing tarot"
Magda, Bettina, Maria and Amanda are sitting at table six. Frieda has also joined the illustrious group and is inspecting the cards. "In the beginning, the motto was 'don't make a mistake'. We didn't want to embarrass ourselves in front of the men. They are brilliant. But now they appreciate us too," Magda tells us. Bettina, who is clearly the youngest member of the table, is now also a real professional. "I started when I was at primary school and then met my husband while playing tarot," laughs the 36-year-old. And who is better? "I'll just say it's my husband now. To keep the peace at home," says Bettina with a wink.
King calling as intangible cultural heritage
"Tarot playing used to be an academic game. Nowadays, if you want to join ÖBB, you have to be able to call twenty as an entrance exam. For us, calling a king is an intangible cultural heritage," says Peter Haudum. The man who also took care of the numerous prizes. Like two VIP tickets for the Upper Austrian Ladies, coffee supplies for a whole year or a very special treat. The winner received a breakfast with Reinhold Mitterlehner. Not bad either...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
