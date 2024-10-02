“The main prize had to go to a man”

"I met my husband while playing tarot"

Magda, Bettina, Maria and Amanda are sitting at table six. Frieda has also joined the illustrious group and is inspecting the cards. "In the beginning, the motto was 'don't make a mistake'. We didn't want to embarrass ourselves in front of the men. They are brilliant. But now they appreciate us too," Magda tells us. Bettina, who is clearly the youngest member of the table, is now also a real professional. "I started when I was at primary school and then met my husband while playing tarot," laughs the 36-year-old. And who is better? "I'll just say it's my husband now. To keep the peace at home," says Bettina with a wink.