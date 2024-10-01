Vorteilswelt
Despite recession: number of unemployed fell

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 13:45

Economic researchers and companies have repeatedly emphasized it - now the recession has arrived in the industry and is also reflected in the AMS figures. In September, 33,469 people were looking for a job in Upper Austria. That is almost 5000 more than in September last year. On a positive note, however, there was a decrease of 2000 job seekers compared to August.

33,469 people were looking for a job in September, with a further 10,119 in training - these are the figures published by the Upper Austrian Public Employment Service on Tuesday. While the number of unemployed people actually rose by almost 5,000 compared to the previous year, the number of job vacancies continues to fall. Last month, 20,911 jobs were registered as unfilled with the AMS Upper Austria.

AMS Upper Austria Managing Director Iris Schmidt speaks of an "incipient consolidation of basic unemployment". Who is currently being hit hardest by the challenging economic situation? According to Schmidt, these are people with a non-German mother tongue and multiple placement restrictions.

Schmidt continues to notice "a process of workforce replacement" at companies: "This is also reflected in a noticeable increase in the number of new jobs in relation to those entering unemployment, with a slight decline in employment." The figures look like this: In August, the AMS still reported 35,531 people in Upper Austria without a job, one month later it was 33,469 - that's a decrease of just under 2,000.

Which sectors in Upper Austria saw the strongest increase in the number of jobseekers? Here, reference is made to the manufacture of goods (plus 1250), trade (plus 979) and labor leasing (plus 640). 

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Folgen Sie uns auf