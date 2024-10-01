Gerhard Zeiler: “Otherwise the SPÖ will become a minor party”

The Reds need a triumvirate

The attempt to turn the SPÖ into a left-wing party has failed. It was clear to anyone with any sense of reality that this attempt was bound to fail. The SPÖ always won and was strong when it showed the triumvirate: social policy on the left, economic policy in the center, security policy on the right. See Kreisky, or even Vranitzky. It has always lost when it drifted too far to the left, for example under Bruno Pittermann (SP leader from 1957 to 1967) or now. These lessons must now be learned. Zeiler: "And if, as I hope, a coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is formed, then everyone must come together and tackle the important issues seriously. Then it can be successful."