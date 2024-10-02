Queen Elizabeth chose Scotland for her final days

Queen had bone cancer, according to Johnson

This personal revelation from the King can now be linked to new, surprising statements from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who claims in his forthcoming memoirs that Queen Elizabeth knew her time was limited. Johnson describes how he was informed of her illness a year before her death: a "form of bone cancer" is said to have accompanied her in the last years of her life. The monarch's doctors had feared for some time that she might soon come to an end.