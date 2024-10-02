"Most beloved place"
Queen Elizabeth chose Scotland for her final days
King Charles III has spoken openly for the first time about the fact that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, made a conscious decision to spend her final days in Scotland.
Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish estate, has always been the Queen's "most beloved place", Charles said in a speech to the Scottish Parliament. "My late mother particularly treasured the time she spent at Balmoral and it was the place she loved most, where she wanted to spend her last days," the King explained.
Queen had bone cancer, according to Johnson
This personal revelation from the King can now be linked to new, surprising statements from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who claims in his forthcoming memoirs that Queen Elizabeth knew her time was limited. Johnson describes how he was informed of her illness a year before her death: a "form of bone cancer" is said to have accompanied her in the last years of her life. The monarch's doctors had feared for some time that she might soon come to an end.
"Beloved place"
The choice to die in her "most beloved place" was a matter close to her heart. While Charles spoke in his speech about the family's deep connection to Scotland, another piece of the puzzle was now added to the story of the Queen's final days: it was not just a journey to a beloved country, but a farewell that she wanted to choose for herself in the place that brought her the greatest peace.
Boris Johnson's memoirs and the moving words of King Charles paint a picture of Queen Elizabeth II as a woman who retained control of her life to the end and said farewell with dignity - surrounded by the Scottish landscape she had always loved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
