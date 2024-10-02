Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Most beloved place"

Queen Elizabeth chose Scotland for her final days

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 06:00

King Charles III has spoken openly for the first time about the fact that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, made a conscious decision to spend her final days in Scotland. 

0 Kommentare

Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish estate, has always been the Queen's "most beloved place", Charles said in a speech to the Scottish Parliament. "My late mother particularly treasured the time she spent at Balmoral and it was the place she loved most, where she wanted to spend her last days," the King explained.

Queen had bone cancer, according to Johnson
This personal revelation from the King can now be linked to new, surprising statements from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who claims in his forthcoming memoirs that Queen Elizabeth knew her time was limited. Johnson describes how he was informed of her illness a year before her death: a "form of bone cancer" is said to have accompanied her in the last years of her life. The monarch's doctors had feared for some time that she might soon come to an end.

The Queen in 1960 with her family at Balmoral, her declared favorite place. (Bild: AP / picturedesk.com)
The Queen in 1960 with her family at Balmoral, her declared favorite place.
(Bild: AP / picturedesk.com)

"Beloved place"
The choice to die in her "most beloved place" was a matter close to her heart. While Charles spoke in his speech about the family's deep connection to Scotland, another piece of the puzzle was now added to the story of the Queen's final days: it was not just a journey to a beloved country, but a farewell that she wanted to choose for herself in the place that brought her the greatest peace.

Boris Johnson's memoirs and the moving words of King Charles paint a picture of Queen Elizabeth II as a woman who retained control of her life to the end and said farewell with dignity - surrounded by the Scottish landscape she had always loved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf