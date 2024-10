Nehammer still firmly in the saddle after election

ÖVP as playmaker in coalition poker

The election results will also be discussed at the meeting and the next steps will be discussed. It remains to be seen whether negotiating teams for exploratory talks will be put together. The ÖVP has lost first place and posted a record drop of 11 percentage points. Nevertheless, it is the playmaker in the beginning coalition poker. This is because it is part of four out of five theoretically possible coalitions.