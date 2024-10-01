German couple rescued from mountain in the dark

Special cable car ride

Members of the mountain rescue team and an alpine policeman immediately made their way to the helpless couple in complete darkness and were able to reach them unharmed on the via ferrata at 9.20 pm. Secured with climbing ropes, the couple were abseiled down the via ferrata to an emergency exit and then transported down the steep and snow-covered, slippery terrain to the Donnerkogelbahn mountain station. A special cable car ride then transported the uninjured vacationers and the entire rescue team down to the valley.