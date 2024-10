“Everything could look completely different in two weeks”

A close-knit unit

The fact is that Lustenau have never been in such a good position since their bankruptcy in 2013. "I don't know all the internal details yet, but the team has a strong character and is a close-knit unit, which makes my life as a coach a lot easier. The goal for the season is to get 40 points, then we won't have to worry about relegation." The coach is probably understating things a little.