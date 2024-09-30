Vorteilswelt
Kyrgios-Häme to Sinner

“Hahahaha, maybe not so innocent after all?”

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 21:54

They say that he who has the damage doesn't have to worry about the ridicule - and who better than Nick Kyrgios in the tennis circus to provide sheer irony, malice or sharp-tongued mockery if the worst comes to the worst! The latest "victim" of the Australian tennis "enfant terrible" is Jannik Sinner, whose acquittal in the first instance after positive doping tests is now being contested and who could now face a ban after all ...

Krygios, who has all kinds of talent for his sport but too little consistency and willingness to suffer, reacted clearly to the developments in the "Sinner case" via Instagram.

"Hahahaha, maybe not so innocent after all?", the Australian commented on a Eurosport post in which the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) appeal against the acquittal was reported.

"I won't be so friendly in future!"
As a reminder, world number one Sinner had tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol in March. However, the 23-year-old was not banned as he was able to convince the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) that the banned substance had entered his body through an oversight by his physiotherapist. He, Sinner, could not be accused of willful misconduct or negligence ...

Kyrgios had criticized this argument from the outset. "Your performance was enhanced. Massage gel ... Yeah right," the Australian said on Twitter. And he added to ESPN at the time: "I won't be so friendly in the future when I meet him in the locker room ..."

