“Hahahaha, maybe not so innocent after all?”

They say that he who has the damage doesn't have to worry about the ridicule - and who better than Nick Kyrgios in the tennis circus to provide sheer irony, malice or sharp-tongued mockery if the worst comes to the worst! The latest "victim" of the Australian tennis "enfant terrible" is Jannik Sinner, whose acquittal in the first instance after positive doping tests is now being contested and who could now face a ban after all ...