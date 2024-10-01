EU provides ten million euros for Lebanon

Schallenberg: "Widespread conflagration"

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell convened a special meeting of foreign ministers on Monday evening at short notice. The informal consultations were to be held by video conference. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) spoke of a "highly dangerous escalation right on our doorstep". "And I believe it must be clear to everyone that it is an illusion to believe that we can play with fire in the Middle East and that there will be no conflagration and that it can be kept under control."