Humanitarian aid
EU provides ten million euros for Lebanon
On Monday, the EU approved an additional ten million euros for humanitarian aid in Lebanon. The money is intended to help people in the country who have been affected by the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel (see video above), the EU Commission announced.
"This emergency aid is intended to cover the most urgent needs such as protection, food aid, shelter and health care." According to the Brussels-based authority, 74 million euros in humanitarian aid has been provided to vulnerable groups in Lebanon so far this year.
For more than a week now, the Israeli military has been stepping up its attacks on Hezbollah targets in the neighboring country. Tens of thousands of people have fled their villages and towns. They were already often living in poverty, with hunger and limited access to services.
Ground offensive announced
"The next phase in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," announced the office of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday. "We will use all means that should be necessary - their forces, other forces from the air, sea and land."
The ground offensive in Lebanon is to be limited and could begin at any moment. The fighting against the Hezbollah militia, which supports Hamas, flared up during the Gaza war. It stepped up its rocket fire on Israel at the beginning of October.
Schallenberg: "Widespread conflagration"
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell convened a special meeting of foreign ministers on Monday evening at short notice. The informal consultations were to be held by video conference. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) spoke of a "highly dangerous escalation right on our doorstep". "And I believe it must be clear to everyone that it is an illusion to believe that we can play with fire in the Middle East and that there will be no conflagration and that it can be kept under control."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
