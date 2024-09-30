Clubs are queuing up
Former St. Pauli striker now a 100 million man
Top international clubs are now lining up to sign him - even though Viktor Gyökeres was still playing for St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2 in the 2019/20 season. At his current club, Sporting Lisbon, he is shooting for the moon and has a release clause of 100 million euros.
The 26-year-old striker has been playing in the Portuguese league for two years and has scored 54 goals and provided 18 assists in 59 appearances in all competitions. A record to be proud of.
In the 2019/20 season, Gyökeres was under contract with Brighton and was loaned out to St. Pauli. His record in the Bundesliga 2, in which Hamburg were still playing at the time and have now arrived in the German top flight? 28 competitive matches, seven goals and four assists.
100 million euro exit clause
In Portugal, however, the Swedish international seems to have really hit the jackpot. Top international clubs have also noticed this. Arsenal FC are showing keen interest in Gyökeres. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for the goalscorer. However, Sporting are insisting on his exit clause of 100 million euros. This has deterred at least Arsenal and Chelsea this summer. Even Gyökeres thinks the clause is a little too high - but the Sporting bosses remain firm and will not accept any offer below this sum.
"No problem for me to stay"
"Sporting wanted to keep most of the regular players. That's how it turned out, but it wasn't a problem for me to stay. Of course you want to play at the highest level. It (the clause, editor's note) was probably a bit too much because nothing came of it," Gyökeres said in a recent interview.
The fact is that clubs have to dig deep into their pockets for Gyökeres. In return, however, they also get a real goalscorer in the prime of his career.
