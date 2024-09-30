Former St. Pauli striker now a 100 million man

100 million euro exit clause

In Portugal, however, the Swedish international seems to have really hit the jackpot. Top international clubs have also noticed this. Arsenal FC are showing keen interest in Gyökeres. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for the goalscorer. However, Sporting are insisting on his exit clause of 100 million euros. This has deterred at least Arsenal and Chelsea this summer. Even Gyökeres thinks the clause is a little too high - but the Sporting bosses remain firm and will not accept any offer below this sum.