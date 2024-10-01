Another trial
“Gigolo” showed his dark side to women
As an eloquent charmer and con man, a Tyrolean (43) was usually well received by women. But when things didn't go his way, he revealed his dark side. After a trial at Silz district court, he was now on trial in Upper Austria for rape.
His appearance apparently casts a spell over some women: a Tyrolean man (43) cleverly presented himself as a dance teacher, police officer or dog squad leader and is said to have had five girlfriends at the same time.
Several accusations at the trial in Silz
These activities ended with a trial at Silz district court back in March - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. One woman alleged fraud in connection with a 1480 euro course to become a "dance teacher assistant", but was acquitted. A Dutch woman accused him of a sexual assault in Serfaus when she was drunk, but the charge against the victim failed.
Guilty because of maintenance payments
The "gigolo" in Silz was only convicted of 40,000 euros in unpaid maintenance. He was then sent back to custody in Upper Austria for a rape trial at the regional court in Wels.
He has two faces. If everything goes his way, he is sweet and nice. If that doesn't work, he uses violence.
Der Staatsanwalt beim Prozess in Wels
The prosecutor's accusation: "He has two faces. If everything goes his way, he's nice and sweet. If that doesn't work, he uses violence." According to the indictment, a "Gspusi" who no longer wanted to sleep with him was tied up by the Tyrolean and strangled with a rope.
Accused of a series of offenses
Further sexual assaults and five rapes involving three female victims are alleged to have taken place. Some of the women are also said to have been "ripped off", around 15 are now in contact, some are sitting in the audience at the trials or appearing as witnesses.
The Tyrolean's lawyer has identified a "conspiracy" of offended women. The non-appealable sentence for the man, who had several previous convictions, was six years' unconditional imprisonment!
