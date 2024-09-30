Let there be light
Ländle technology for mega arena in Munich
The Dornbirn-based lighting giant Zumtobel is putting the ultra-modern "SAP Garden" in the Bavarian metropolis in the right light. The multifunctional hall does not need to shy away from international comparison.
Last Friday, the new "SAP Garden" was officially opened in Munich's Olympic Park. The arena meets all the requirements of a modern multifunctional hall and sets new standards in Europe. To ensure that the arena is optimally staged from day one, the client Red Bull brought the lighting experts from the "Zumtobel Group" brands "Thorn" and "Zumtobel" on board. Subsequently, a lighting solution was developed that is perfectly tailored to the client's brand staging. "Thorn" and "Zumtobel" were responsible for staging all areas outside the actual event hall, the "Bowl".
The fan stores and brand stores, team cabins and wellness zones, the office and conference rooms as well as the catering area were equipped with "Zumtobel" know-how. "Thorn" was responsible for the street and path lighting of the site and the lighting solution for the roof terrace. Zumtobel CEO Alfred Felder is proud that his company was involved in such a pioneering project: "Red Bull stands for the combination of sport and events more than almost any other brand, which is also reflected in the SAP Garden. We are delighted to be able to enhance this brand experience with our light."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.