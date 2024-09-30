Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Let there be light

Ländle technology for mega arena in Munich

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 16:00

The Dornbirn-based lighting giant Zumtobel is putting the ultra-modern "SAP Garden" in the Bavarian metropolis in the right light. The multifunctional hall does not need to shy away from international comparison. 

0 Kommentare

Last Friday, the new "SAP Garden" was officially opened in Munich's Olympic Park. The arena meets all the requirements of a modern multifunctional hall and sets new standards in Europe. To ensure that the arena is optimally staged from day one, the client Red Bull brought the lighting experts from the "Zumtobel Group" brands "Thorn" and "Zumtobel" on board. Subsequently, a lighting solution was developed that is perfectly tailored to the client's brand staging. "Thorn" and "Zumtobel" were responsible for staging all areas outside the actual event hall, the "Bowl".

The fan stores and brand stores, team cabins and wellness zones, the office and conference rooms as well as the catering area were equipped with "Zumtobel" know-how. "Thorn" was responsible for the street and path lighting of the site and the lighting solution for the roof terrace. Zumtobel CEO Alfred Felder is proud that his company was involved in such a pioneering project: "Red Bull stands for the combination of sport and events more than almost any other brand, which is also reflected in the SAP Garden. We are delighted to be able to enhance this brand experience with our light."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf