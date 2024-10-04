Made to see every detail, near or far

Varifocals are more than just a fashion accessory. They are a technical masterpiece. Several prescriptions are corrected with just one lens. That means for you: Your gaze glides seamlessly from one distance to the next. Whether you want to see something sharply in the distance or focus up close - your varifocals adapt intuitively to your gaze. This is made possible by millimeter-precision work in the manufacture of the lenses. This ensures that you have perfect vision in every situation without having to think about where you are looking.