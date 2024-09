Graz cult promoter Vojo Radkovic passes away

New York, London or Berlin - these are the centers of the international pop circus. That's where the world's stars come together. The fact that Graz and Styria were also on the tour schedules of real world stars from the 1970s onwards is thanks to one man in particular: Vojo Radkovic. The journalist set his mind to bringing music greats to Graz - and he simply did it. "At that time, there were only two organizers in Vienna in Austria and stars gave Graz a wide berth," he recalled in a recent interview with the "Krone" newspaper.