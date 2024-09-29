Salzburg’s blacks feel the cold breath of the FPÖ on their necks

The 2019 National Council election: Sebastian Kurz has reached the pinnacle of his political career. With him, the People's Party was flying high across Austria. In Lungau and Pinzgau, more than 50 (!) percent voted turquoise. Five years later, the political map looks completely different. The ÖVP is the election loser, the FPÖ the great triumphant. Those who turned their backs on the blacks have now voted for the Freedom Party. Lungau is the best example: ÖVP down 17.2 and lost first place, FPÖ up 17.8 and thus the strongest force. A blue Lungau is a deep stab into the black heart.