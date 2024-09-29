No driver's license
Asylum seeker (19) sped through 80 km/h zone at 180 km/h
An asylum seeker (19) from Syria living in Klagenfurt accelerated to 182 km/h in his BMW on the south highway - in the Minimundus area! The young speeding driver, who also does not yet have a driver's license, ignored the stop signs of a police patrol.
The young Syrian (19) not only endangered his own life on Sunday afternoon, but also that of many other road users. "The driver accelerated to more than 180 km/h in the Minimundus area on the A2 and riskily overtook several vehicles at this enormous speed difference," said the Klagenfurt highway police, who were carrying out laser measurements in this area.
The Syrian was therefore measured at a speed of 182 km/h (measurement tolerance already deducted) within the 80 km/h limit. "He was then ordered to stop by the officers using a stop stick."
Signs to stop ignored
"However, he ignored the stop signs. He passed the officers unchecked and continued his journey into the city." The police officers immediately took up the pursuit and a manhunt was initiated. When the young speeding driver became aware of this, he parked his vehicle in the Packer-Straße/August-Jaksch-Straße area of the city and left it with the engine running.
Radio patrol caught speeding driver, BMW confiscated
Due to the radio search, however, a police patrol nearby became aware of the fugitive and was able to stop him. "The 19-year-old Syrian asylum seeker residing in Klagenfurt also does not have a valid driver's license. This should have been issued to him on October 2," the police continued. He then brazenly asked the officers whether he could still get his driver's license...
After consultation with the regional police headquarters, the Syrian's car, a BMW 1 Series, was also provisionally confiscated. Several charges followed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
