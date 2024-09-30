Behind the scenes
This is how tight it is in the pits of a DTM team
The DTM had the paddock and pit lane in Spielberg firmly under control. The "Krone" was allowed to take a look behind the scenes at the top German team and also met Austrian motorsport stars.
The mechanics don't have much space when they are maneuvering the powerful cars in the cramped pits and getting them ready for the race. 87 sports cars from four championships and with them hundreds of technicians and helpers had the Red Bull Ring firmly under control over the past three days. It's not just on the track that things get tight!
The "Krone" was able to see this for itself during a local inspection of the inner sanctum of the renowned DTM team "Abt Sportsline". "Our trucks are real space miracles on two floors," explained Harry Unflath, who is one of the veterans in the paddock with 40 years of service.
Lack of space is the mother of invention
In fact, there is a massage bench, a retreat for drivers, a meeting room, lots of overalls, neatly stacked boxes and even a workbench: "This is where dampers and gearboxes are adjusted." Far away from the prying eyes of fans and the competition, who often enjoy a clear view into the pits at the DTM, where work is carried out on the racing cars with up to 600 hp.
This weekend, two local motorsport greats did not want to miss out: Dakar winner Matthias Walkner and the newly crowned long-distance world champion Klaus Bachler. For both, it was their very first visit to a DTM race in Spielberg!
Behind the wheel of the safety car
"The cars and the close racing are very spectacular," said Walkner, who had the impact wrenches for changing tires explained to him alongside the racing cars in the pit lane. And a little later, he made a detour to the starting grid, where the "crown" was briefly allowed to take a seat in the driver's seat of the 400 hp Cupra safety car, but left the professional behind the wheel again for the start.
Because the race had it all! Austro-Italian Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini) was initially in the lead, but dropped back after the mandatory pit stop, although he retained his lead in the overall standings in fourth place.
Local hero narrowly beaten
German Rene Rast (BMW) and defending champion Thomas Preining (Porsche) from Upper Austria, who was 0.668 seconds behind in the end, battled it out for victory. Nevertheless, the fans cheered the runner-up like a winner at the trophy presentation. 41,000 had found their way to Spielberg this weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
