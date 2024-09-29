Teen crashes after police chase

Lost control and hit the crash barrier

Instead of stopping, the driver of the suspect car continued to speed north on the tangent, steered his vehicle onto the exit ramp at the level of the A23 exit onto the Ostautobahn (A4), lost control of the car and hit a crash barrier. The driver then stepped on the gas again and continued to speed, tailgating the vehicles in front of him, eventually overtaking without indicating and, according to the police, forcing them to pull out and distract him. At the A4 Simmeringer Haide exit, the vehicle finally left the highway ...