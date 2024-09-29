National Council election 2024
Where the new federal government must act
The election is over after today! As soon as the official final result is known, the parties will hold talks about a new federal government. There is more than enough to do from a Burgenland perspective.
It will probably be some time before the new chancellor and his team of ministers are sworn in. After that, the future cabinet will have to get down to work quickly in some areas. One central problem, for example, is the shortage of doctors and the advancing two-tier medical system. It is up to the federal government to take measures to ensure an affordable healthcare system.
Preventing price shocks
The same applies to inflation: even though inflation has fallen recently, it is important to ensure that there is no threat of new price shocks in the near future. Most recently, the cost of fossil fuels such as natural gas and oil in particular has driven up the financial burden on households. Accelerating the energy transition must make it easier to switch to alternative heating systems.
Migration in the foreground
The issue of illegal migration was also a hot topic of discussion during the election campaign. Although the number of apprehensions along the Austro-Hungarian border has fallen significantly compared to the previous year, further solutions are still needed here too - including at European level. After all, smugglers could soon change their routes again.
Better transport connections
Burgenland also has a number of transport challenges: For example, the rail link between Eisenstadt and Vienna needs to be speeded up. Only an attractive service will encourage commuters to change trains. There are also problems on the road link between Eisenstadt and Klingenbach. The expansion of the Hungarian highway M 85 to the state border near Sopron threatens to massively increase traffic. As a gap closure on the A3 was rejected, the promised alternatives are finally needed.
Last but not least, the issue of flooding: after the recent increase in events - including in Burgenland - a nationwide disaster insurance scheme must at least be examined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
