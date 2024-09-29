Vorteilswelt
National Council election 2024

Where the new federal government must act

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 16:00

The election is over after today! As soon as the official final result is known, the parties will hold talks about a new federal government. There is more than enough to do from a Burgenland perspective.

0 Kommentare

It will probably be some time before the new chancellor and his team of ministers are sworn in. After that, the future cabinet will have to get down to work quickly in some areas. One central problem, for example, is the shortage of doctors and the advancing two-tier medical system. It is up to the federal government to take measures to ensure an affordable healthcare system.

Sebastian Siess, winegrower from Oggau: "I would like the new federal government to do more to promote the interests of regional agriculture. In addition, non-wage labor costs must also be reduced in order to support businesses and employees."
Sebastian Siess, winegrower from Oggau: "I would like the new federal government to do more to promote the interests of regional agriculture. In addition, non-wage labor costs must also be reduced in order to support businesses and employees."
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Michaela Labitsch, vet from Mogersdorf: "Everyday life must become affordable again. Regional food should enjoy a higher value and also be marketed locally. Animal welfare must also be monitored more closely."
Michaela Labitsch, vet from Mogersdorf: "Everyday life must become affordable again. Regional food should enjoy a higher value and also be marketed locally. Animal welfare must also be monitored more closely."
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter)
Leo Fabric, pupil from Eisenstadt: "My wish for the coming years is that our democracy in Austria remains stable. The people should also be able to have a say in political issues as often as possible."
Leo Fabric, pupil from Eisenstadt: "My wish for the coming years is that our democracy in Austria remains stable. The people should also be able to have a say in political issues as often as possible."
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Elisabeth Hausmann-Farkas, presenter from Baumgarten: "I would like to see more recognition and support for the ethnic groups in Burgenland. In my opinion, that would be an important task for the new government."
Elisabeth Hausmann-Farkas, presenter from Baumgarten: "I would like to see more recognition and support for the ethnic groups in Burgenland. In my opinion, that would be an important task for the new government."
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Mario Klein, entrepreneur from Heiligenkreuz im Lafnitztal: "I hope things will improve overall in the next government term, especially as far as the economic situation is concerned. Of course, there must also be a solution to the issue of refugees."
Mario Klein, entrepreneur from Heiligenkreuz im Lafnitztal: "I hope things will improve overall in the next government term, especially as far as the economic situation is concerned. Of course, there must also be a solution to the issue of refugees."
(Bild: Christian Schulter)
Christa Brantweiner, pensioner from Neusiedl near Güssing: "I hope that everything will get better. Politicians actually receive too much money for their work. It would be fairer if care workers or staff in the hospitality industry were paid more."
Christa Brantweiner, pensioner from Neusiedl near Güssing: "I hope that everything will get better. Politicians actually receive too much money for their work. It would be fairer if care workers or staff in the hospitality industry were paid more."
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Preventing price shocks
The same applies to inflation: even though inflation has fallen recently, it is important to ensure that there is no threat of new price shocks in the near future. Most recently, the cost of fossil fuels such as natural gas and oil in particular has driven up the financial burden on households. Accelerating the energy transition must make it easier to switch to alternative heating systems.

Migration in the foreground
The issue of illegal migration was also a hot topic of discussion during the election campaign. Although the number of apprehensions along the Austro-Hungarian border has fallen significantly compared to the previous year, further solutions are still needed here too - including at European level. After all, smugglers could soon change their routes again.

Health: Comprehensive measures against the shortage of doctors in many areas and against the continuing two-tier medical system are urgently needed.
Health: Comprehensive measures against the shortage of doctors in many areas and against the continuing two-tier medical system are urgently needed.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Illegal migration: Although apprehensions at the Austrian-Hungarian border have recently decreased significantly, a permanent solution to the problem is still lacking.
Illegal migration: Although apprehensions at the Austrian-Hungarian border have recently decreased significantly, a permanent solution to the problem is still lacking.
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter, Krone KREATIV)
Energy transition: Further efforts are needed to phase out fossil fuels - such as oil or natural gas. The pace must be increased here.
Energy transition: Further efforts are needed to phase out fossil fuels - such as oil or natural gas. The pace must be increased here.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Inflation: Inflation has been a major problem for people in recent years. A renewed rise in inflation must therefore be prevented at all costs.
Inflation: Inflation has been a major problem for people in recent years. A renewed rise in inflation must therefore be prevented at all costs.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Disaster protection: Following the recent storms, further investment must be made in flood protection. Nationwide disaster insurance could also help.
Disaster protection: Following the recent storms, further investment must be made in flood protection. Nationwide disaster insurance could also help.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)
Transport: The rail link between Eisenstadt and Vienna must finally be speeded up. An alternative to the canceled closure of the gap on the A3 is also finally needed.
Transport: The rail link between Eisenstadt and Vienna must finally be speeded up. An alternative to the canceled closure of the gap on the A3 is also finally needed.
(Bild: Huber Patrick/P. Huber)

Better transport connections
Burgenland also has a number of transport challenges: For example, the rail link between Eisenstadt and Vienna needs to be speeded up. Only an attractive service will encourage commuters to change trains. There are also problems on the road link between Eisenstadt and Klingenbach. The expansion of the Hungarian highway M 85 to the state border near Sopron threatens to massively increase traffic. As a gap closure on the A3 was rejected, the promised alternatives are finally needed.

Last but not least, the issue of flooding: after the recent increase in events - including in Burgenland - a nationwide disaster insurance scheme must at least be examined. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
