"Hairy Berry"

Halle Berry shocks fans with bushy armpit hair

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 13:32

Oops, has Halle Berry thrown away her razor? The actress has now shocked her fans with a rather hairy revelation.

In a video and photo, Berry showed herself with underarm hair - and it turned out pretty bushy.

Armpit hair for new role
But anyone who is now worried that this is the 58-year-old's new style can breathe a sigh of relief. The hair under her armpits was only sprouted by her make-up artist for the new movie "Never Let Go".

"Mom in the making. One of the most complex characters I've ever had the pleasure of portraying," Berry commented on the post. 

"Hairy Berry"
In the comments, however, some fans were quite shocked by the luscious tuft of fake hair. "Oh my God, get rid of that!" wrote one fan. Another sighed: "Ladies, that's not cute, don't copy it."

Others had fun with Halle Berry's transformation. "Hairy Berry", quipped one. Another wrote: "Oh my God, you scared me. Thank God it's only for a movie." 

Nude photo hidden in gallery
At the end of the Instagram photo gallery, Berry had another surprise in store for her fans.

Halle Berry hid a nude photo at the end of the photo gallery.
Halle Berry hid a nude photo at the end of the photo gallery.
(Bild: instagram.com/halleberry)

In the very last photo, the actress showed herself topless and wrapped in a black blanket underneath. And this is clearly how her fans prefer to see the Hollywood beauty ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
